Palatka Blue Crab Festival happening Memorial Day weekend

PALATKA, Putnam County — Don’t get your claws in a pinch, the Palatka Blue Crab Festival is happening Memorial Day weekend.

The festival is happening from May 24 to 26 in downtown Palatka along the waterfront.

It will go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 24, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 25, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 26.

There’s going to be musical performances all weekend from headliners like Mark Wills and Trick Daddy.

You’ll be able to enjoy dozens of vendors, and there will be a kids’ zone for the little ones.

You can find a full list of music and events on the Palatka Blue Crab Festival website.

