Palatka City Manager received multiple complaints regarding the “workplace environment”, city says

PALATKA, Fla. — We’re getting some more clarity about why Palatka’s City Manager, Marcia Carty, was recently placed on administrative leave Tuesday night.

The city’s public information officer sent Action News Jax a statement that reads in part:

“On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Ms. Carty was placed on administrative leave after the City’s Human Resources office received multiple complaints regarding the workplace environment.”

Action News Jax told you Monday that the Palatka City Commission voted to end Ms. Carty’s Administrative leave and designated Police Chief Jason Shaw as the Acting Assistant City Manager. The city says that all city employees will report to him instead of Ms. Carty.

This isn’t the first time Palatka has had issues with the city manager.

Last year, the Palatka City Commission voted 4 to 1 to terminate the City Manager Troy Bell after he released city funds without the city’s approval and other questionable decisions.

In terms of the external investigation for Ms. Carty, the city says:

“The investigation process will include gathering statements from relevant parties, reviewing available documentation, and providing those involved the opportunity to share their perspectives.”

Action News Jax asked to speak with the Mayor of Palatka, but on Tuesday she told us she couldn’t speak with us either.

You can read the full statement from the city of Palatka below:

At Monday night’s Special Called City Commission Meeting, commissioners voted to return Ms. Carty to office. Due to concerns raised, the Commission also named Police Chief Jason Shaw Acting Assistant City Manager, effective immediately. All employees who typically report to the City Manager are now reporting to Chief Shaw until the investigation is concluded.

This remains an active personnel matter, so we cannot give further details about the complaints or the investigation. The City is committed to a respectful workplace and supports employees who raise concerns.

An external investigation will begin promptly to thoroughly review these matters. The investigation process will include gathering statements from relevant parties, reviewing available documentation, and providing those involved the opportunity to share their perspectives.

