Palatka City Manager responds to allegations after returning from administrative leave

PALATKA, Fla. — New details are emerging following a special-called city commission meeting where Palatka City Manager Marcia Carty addressed a list of allegations from city employees that led to her recent administrative leave.

Carty was placed on leave on Thursday, September 11, 2025, after the city’s Human Resources department received multiple complaints about the workplace environment. In a statement sent to Action News Jax, the city said an external investigation will be conducted, including gathering statements and reviewing documentation.

On Monday, the city commission voted to reinstate Carty while also appointing Police Chief Jason Shaw as Acting Assistant City Manager. All employees are now reporting to Shaw during the investigation.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, Carty opened up about her experience and the toll the allegations have taken.

“I do in fact appreciate being able to be here today to speak to my supervisors and everyone else to let you know that I’m… I really regret that we’re here. It just really hurts my heart,” Carty said.

Palatka Mayor Robbi Correa outlined the complaints made against Carty, describing various claims from employees.

“One employee complained that Carty lied to her, constantly changed her mind, conflicting work instructions, reprimanded the employee without reason, undermined her, and creating a toxic work environment,” Mayor Correa said.

Carty firmly denied these claims.

“I have no knowledge of lying to any employee or anything. I don’t constantly change my mind. I changed my mind when I am given new information, more relevant information,” she said.

Another employee alleged that Carty blurred the lines between city business and personal matters, disrespected employees, and micromanaged operations.

“The second allegation is another employee reported that Miss Carty repeatedly blurred the lines between City business and personal matters. Try to micromanage anything she could. Disrespected employees, refuse to value their time, badmouth employees, and create a toxic work environment,” Correa said.

Carty also denied favoritism based on age, responding to another claim:

“The fifth item: viewing employees differently based on their age—favors older employees over younger employees,” Correa stated.

“I work with both older and younger individuals. I would have no reason to make a statement regarding age,” Carty responded.

However, Carty did acknowledge using city employees for personal help, including home maintenance and vehicle issues.

“An employee tightened three door knobs at your home and assisted with your daughter’s vehicle with the dead battery,” said Correa.

“This is true. The Public Works said they would help me as they normally do,” Carty admitted.

Mayor Correa also shared another example:

“The next example is one when Saturday Carty drives by a city employee’s house on their day off, outside repairing the door. Miss Carty asked if they knew a handyman.”

“That’s true,” Carty acknowledged.

One allegation claimed Carty made improper comments about physical appearance.

“A ninth allegation, improper comments, such as losing weight here and make up,” said Correa.

“So I’m not really sure what that is about,” Carty responded.

Carty did not offer a formal apology to employees during the meeting but expressed personal reflection.

“These allegations have made me stop and perform a self-evaluation. I believe there’s room for improvement for me,” she said.

Carty also said she would like the opportunity to speak directly with the employees who filed complaints.

A motion was passed to allow her to continue in her role, with Chief Shaw maintaining his temporary position overseeing staff.

A special-called meeting is scheduled for October 20 at 6 p.m. as the investigation continues.

