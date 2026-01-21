Palatka man accused of running multi-county drug operation

PALATKA, Fla. — A four-month-long drug trafficking investigation led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) led to the arrest of a Putnam County man.

Samuel Williams Jr., 48, of Palatka, was arrested on Jan. 21 after a search warrant was executed at his home.

According to an FDLE news release, authorities had been monitoring Williams’ drug distribution activities across multiple counties, including Putnam, Clay, St. Johns and Duval.

During the search at Williams’ home, law enforcement said they seized substantial amounts of illegal substances, including 138 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of suspected fentanyl, 34 grams of cocaine, 132 grams of powder cocaine, 16 ecstasy pills, 269 grams of synthetic cathinones (bath salts) and 292 grams of marijuana, along with a firearm and drug-packaging materials.

Williams is facing multiple charges, including armed trafficking in methamphetamine, armed trafficking in cocaine, armed trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in the Putnam County Jail.

Samuel Williams, 48 Facing drug charges in Putnam County (Credit: Putnam Co. Sheriff's Office)

