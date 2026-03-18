Palatka police: ‘Alleged suspect in custody’ as officers conduct death investigation

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department said one person is in custody as it is conducting “an active death investigation.”

The investigation brought “a large law enforcement presence” to the 2500 block of Husson Avenue, PPD said.

Police said “the alleged suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the community related to this incident.”

An update on the investigation will be released when it becomes available, PPD said.

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