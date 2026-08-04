Palatka Police Department to host National Night Out at the riverfront

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department will host its National Night Out event Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palatka Riverfront, inviting families to attend a free community gathering.

The event will feature a touch-a-truck experience, a live DJ, food trucks, community vendors, bounce houses and other kids’ activities.

Free raffle tickets will be available, limited to one per person, at the Palatka Police Department tent.

Palatka PD National Night Out Raffle Prizes (Palatka PD)

Road closures in the downtown area will begin around 12:30 p.m. to allow for event setup and ensure public safety. Closures will affect St. Johns Avenue and Memorial Parkway at the Riverfront. Motorists traveling downtown are advised to consult the road closure map and plan alternate routes.

Palatka PD National Night Out Map (Palatka PD)

The police department said National Night Out is intended to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community. Residents are encouraged to join them at the Riverfront for the evening.

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