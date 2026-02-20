Palm Springs man accused of using fake business claims to obtain electrical materials: NCSO

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Springs man was arrested after being accused of participating in a fraudulent scheme to obtain thousands of dollars in electrical materials, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

According to NCSO, investigators recieved a report from a local electric supply store concerning a suspicious purchase on Tuesday. Victim statements say 37-year-old Jose David Davila claimed to be employed by a local electric company, and an order for copper wire costing more than $2,800 was placed. The email address he requested the invoice be sent to was determined to be fraudulent.

NCSO says Davila arrived at the store, signed for the materials, and left with the merchandise. Another business reported that they recieved another order for multiple spools of copper valued at more than $18,000 from the same suspect on the same day.

Davila was arrested on Wednesday after investigators coordinated with the business.

According to investigators, Davila would respond to third-party Facebook advertisements offering electrical materials at discounted prices. They would provide specific contact names and pickup locations. He would then send payments at a discounted rate through Zelle and Caribbean Express money orders sent to the Dominican Republic. He never made face-to-face contact with the sellers.

NCSO says Davila told them that he was going to use the materials for self-employed jobs or give them to his boss for a percentage of the cost.

Davila faces charges of two counts of of organized trafficking of stolen property and two counts of theft. He was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a bond of over $35,000.

