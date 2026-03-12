Parent arrested after bringing gun to a Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A parent was arrested Tuesday after bringing a firearm onto the campus of Southside Estates Elementary School, according to a message sent to families by the school’s principal.

Principal Brown said the incident happened during dismissal when a parent was found to have a firearm in their car.

School police confiscated the weapon, escorted the parent into the building and placed the individual under arrest.

“At no point were students or staff in danger,” Brown said in the message to families.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials diverted car riders through an alternate exit for pick-up during dismissal.

Brown said that school officials were also informed that the same individual was allegedly in possession of a firearm during Monday’s drop-off and reportedly flashed the gun toward other parents. That information led the school police to investigate and approach the individual’s vehicle on Tuesday.

Possession of a firearm on a school campus is illegal, Brown said, noting that signs are posted throughout the campus reminding visitors that guns are not permitted on school grounds.

