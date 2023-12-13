Parents angry over ‘Krampus’ showed in Clay County classroom

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County parent isn’t happy with her child’s elementary school. She said a teacher showed a clip of “Krampus” -- a mythical holiday demon.

That parent said a scary video of the movie was shown to students in a music class.

The parent, who asked not to be identified, fearing retribution, claims she called the school’s principal who laughed and said it wasn’t a big deal.

“I think they should’ve gotten the parent’s permission.”

Action News spoke with Brian Coleman, who has grandchildren who attend the school. He said he doesn’t agree with the decision the teacher made to show the video clip.

“I saw it, it’s not for kids at all,” Brain coleman said. “It shows a lot of demons, a lot of devilish stuff in there.”

Coleman is even more concerned about the lingering effects this clip could have on these elementary school kids.

“Kids at that age group, they are always looking at monsters under the bed, and it’s always something scary going on because a lot of kids are scary

The lay county school district sent Action News Jax a comment on these claims, saying, “The Clay County Human Resources Department is currently investigating a teacher’s lesson on holidays around the world where a short Youtube clip about Krampus was shown, not the movie. The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave.”

