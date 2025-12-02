Parents protest DCPS changes on how it handles book complaints, banning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board has implemented a policy that permits the removal of books describing sexual content within five days of a complaint being filed.

The policy allows the school district to remove any book within five days of receiving a complaint if it contains descriptions of sexual content, bypassing the regular challenge review process.

In addition to changing the timeline for book removal, the policy also alters the procedure for appointing members to the content challenge committee.

The new policy includes language that a federal judge has already ruled unconstitutional, although the state is currently appealing that decision.

The changes in the book and media challenge procedures reflect ongoing debates over content in school libraries, with legal challenges potentially impacting the policy’s implementation.

