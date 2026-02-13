Parents question transparency after DCPS sends letter about school relocation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Duval County parents say they were notified in a letter that their children will have to move to a new school building — and they are demanding answers.

Families at Don Brewer Elementary received a letter dated February 11 informing them that students will relocate to Merrill Road Elementary beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The letter also stated that GRASP Academy, currently located on Justina Road, will move into the Don Brewer campus.

In a statement to Action News Jax, the district said the consolidation of Don Brewer and Merrill Road was approved two years ago as part of efforts to address budget shortfalls, declining enrollment and underutilized facilities. The timeline was pushed back last spring to the 2026–2027 school year.

Duval County Public Schools says the consolidation of Don Brewer and Merrill Road, and the relocation of GRASP Academy, are two separate decisions that have been discussed together but were made on different timelines and for different reasons.

Yasmina White, a parent of two DCPS students, said she believes moving GRASP Academy students into a newer building with larger classrooms is positive — but she takes issue with how the information was shared.

“I believe this is a good decision for the GRASP community. They will be in a newer school … with bigger classrooms,” White said. “However, where the district dropped the ball on this was not sharing that information when Merrill and Don Brewer were consolidating.”

White said she was surprised the relocation had not been publicly discussed sooner.

“It surprises me because I’m very involved in district matters, board business … it surprised me that this has not come up publicly in the last 6-8 months,” she said.

White said she is also concerned about safety at Merrill Road Elementary.

“I feel like consolidating children into the Merrill Road location is dangerous for the safety of our children and our community,” she said.

Parents have raised concerns about traffic disruption, parking lot congestion and dismissal-time safety.

White said the changes directly affect families like hers.

“It impacts me because I live down the street from all the schools. I live down the street from Don Brewer. I live around the corner from GRASP. I live around the corner from Merrill,” she said.

DCPS says GRASP Academy is a district-run school, not a charter school. The program is tailored to meet the needs of students who fit the dyslexia profile.

