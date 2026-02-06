Parents of woman killed at Jacksonville daycare speak out nearly a year later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since their daughter was shot and killed at a northwest Jacksonville daycare, the parents of Christina Smith are speaking publicly about their loss, the unanswered questions surrounding her death, and their fight to keep her children together.

Nearly a year after Christina Smith’s death, her parents say the pain has not eased and neither has the uncertainty.

“The last person that she spoke to was me. She said, ‘Daddy, it burns,’” Tracy Smith, Christina’s father, said.

Those words still haunt him almost a year after his 35-year-old daughter was shot and killed at the daycare she co-owned with her mother.

“She said that it burns, help me, and I couldn’t,” Tracy Smith said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on March 11, 2025, at 5K Little Dreamerz Academy on Winton Drive. Investigators said at the time that a man was unloading a gun from the trunk of a car when it discharged, striking Christina Smith in the chest. Police said the two were in a long-term domestic relationship and that there were no arguments beforehand. No arrests have been made.

That man, identified by the family as Christina’s husband, Glenn Felix, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Christina’s mother said she saw her daughter fall to the ground and Felix standing over her. She believes he said something to Christina in her final moments.

“I wanna know what he said to her. What were the last words that he said to her when she took her breath in the ground? What was the last words he said to my baby?” Christine Little, Christina’s mother, said.

Little said not knowing what happened in those final moments has haunted her, especially after hearing the gunshot and stepping outside to see her daughter on the ground.

“Glen was over her and I pushed him to the side… he was telling me that he was sorry,” Tracy Smith said.

As they continue to grieve, the family is now facing another battle and that’s gaining custody of Christina’s five children. At this time, no one has legal custody.

“And she always said if anything happens to me, all 5 of my old kids go to my mom. She always said that,” Little said.

“Those five right there, we got a special bond and I hope they feel the same way about me,” Tracy Smith said.

Action News Jax reached out to Glenn Felix to address the family’s questions, including Christina’s mother’s request for answers, but he did not return our calls. We also contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to ask whether the shooting was accidental or if charges could be filed. JSO said the investigation remains ongoing.

