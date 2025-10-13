Parti-Gras with Bret Michaels at The Amp in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Bret Michaels is set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on March 8, 2026, as part of his record-setting Parti-Gras Tour with special guest Tesla.

Bret Michaels is a multi-platinum music icon known for hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

His career spans music, reality TV, and philanthropy. Recently, Michaels was nominated for CMT’s Live Performance of the Year, celebrating his collaboration with country star Chris Janson on CMT Crossroads.

In addition to his music career, Michaels has appeared on television in series such as Rock of Love with Bret Michaels and Life As I Know It with Bret Michaels. He also won Celebrity Apprentice and was voted fan favorite.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at theamp.com, AXS.com, or in-person at the venue’s box office.

