Patrick Barry named chair of Jacksonville Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Film and TV Production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patrick Barry, a San Marco resident, has been elected as the new chair of the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Television, Motion Picture & Commercial Production in Jacksonville.

Barry brings over two decades of experience in film production, having worked on documentaries, narrative features, and commercials for major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Mizuno, and NASCAR.

“One of Patrick’s priorities will be focusing on spotlighting the incredible talent, crews, and craftspeople who live and work in Jacksonville,” said Todd Roobin, head of the city’s Film & Television Office. “Patrick has always championed the people who make productions possible, and we are excited to have his leadership.”

“I’m honored to serve as chair and excited to continue contributing to Jacksonville’s creative future,” said Barry.

Barry’s indie film VEER!, released in 2013, was shot across Jacksonville and follows the story of a skateboarder trying to rebuild his life.

As chair, Barry aims to attract more commercial and narrative film productions to Jacksonville, promote the city as a filming destination, and strengthen local incentive programs to support sustainable growth in the industry.

