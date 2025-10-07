Peanut Butter Challenge returns as UF/IFAS Extension encourages community donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The UF/IFAS Extension’s Peanut Butter Challenge is underway, inviting community members to donate jars of peanut butter to help fight food insecurity across Florida.

Running from October 6 to October 31, the challenge encourages counties, including Duval County, to compete in collecting peanut butter donations, which will be distributed to local food pantries and other partners.

“This challenge is dear to me. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of delivering peanut butter across the city to pantries that help feed our neighbors,” said Tracy Akers Williams, UF/IFAS Extension Duval County Marketing Manager and Peanut Butter Challenge coordinator.

The UF/IFAS Extension Duval County office, located at 1010 N. McDuff Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254, is one of the collection points for unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size.

Other community partners accepting donations include City Hall, Jacksonville Main Library, all local public libraries, and the Ed Ball Building.

The Peanut Butter Challenge began in Florida’s Panhandle counties in 2012 and expanded statewide in 2020.

In addition to its nutritional value and long shelf life, peanut butter was chosen to highlight Florida’s peanut production, a major crop contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

Partnerships are encouraged, with competitions often forming in schools, clubs, and office buildings.

The Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation have been long-time partners, contributing to the cause.

