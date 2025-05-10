Pedestrian critically injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by an SUV in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The crash happened Friday night around 10:42 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard just north of Wells Road.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 77-year-old man from Jacksonville, was heading north in the left lane, and the pedestrian was also in the left lane at the time.

The vehicle’s left front hit the pedestrian, FHP said.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

