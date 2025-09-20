Pedestrian killed in crash involving JSO patrol vehicle on Old St. Augustine Road

A man in his late 40s died Friday night after being struck by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle on Old St. Augustine Road, according to JSO.

JSO says the crash happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 11500 block of Old St. Augustine Road, near Loretto Road.

Two officers were headed to Mandarin High School to assist with football game security when the incident occurred.

JSO said the man ran eastbound across the road and into the path of the police SUVs.

The first officer swerved but couldn’t avoid hitting him with the front right of the vehicle.

Both officers stopped immediately and called Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Per department policy, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave while the crash is reviewed.

This marks the 117th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 23rd involving a pedestrian.

