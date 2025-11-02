Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia county crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old man from Cross City died Friday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 252 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. near Southwest Miracle Court.

The SUV, driven by a 76-year-old man, was heading west when it hit the pedestrian, who was walking along the north shoulder of the road.

The driver was not hurt, officials said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

