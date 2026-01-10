Pedestrian safety upgrades begin on 3rd Street in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Crews have started work on 3rd Street (State Road A1A) to make it safer for people walking and biking.

New pedestrian hybrid beacons are going up at 3rd Avenue South and 7th Avenue North.

The project also includes resurfacing the road, improving sidewalks and bike paths, and making drainage better.

During the work, traffic will keep moving as usual. Crews won’t close any lanes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for a few days when they install drainage. Those closures will be limited to six days during the whole project.

The improvements are expected to wrap up by summer 2026, as long as the weather cooperates.

