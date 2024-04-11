Pelican rescued in Fernandina Beach, suffers serious injuries

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A pelican in Nassau County will receive emergency care after authorities pulled off a successful rescue.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports about an injured Brown Pelican at Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach.

A marine unit responded and was able to safely capture the animal. However, the sheriff’s office reported that the pelican suffered some serious injuries including a broken wing and a missing eye.

Fortunately, after spending time looking for someone to provide medical care, a detective and the marine unit located a bird sanctuary willing to take the pelican in. They will administer emergency veterinarian services.

“Our priority is ensuring its safe relocation and recovery,” the NCSO said. “Thank you to everyone who alerted us and for your ongoing support in our efforts to protect wildlife.”

