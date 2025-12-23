People react to Daily’s Place closing for two years 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People are reacting to a popular Jacksonville event venue’s plan to close for two years.

Daily’s Place made the announcement on Monday.

For Hayden Jansen and Aria Rathle, Daily’s Place has been a big part of their childhood.

“I’ve seen Big Time Rush and Dave Matthews Band,” said Jansen. “I’ve seen Glass Animals,” said Rathle.

The event venue announced it will be closing its doors for a two-year “intermission” due to the Stadium of the Future construction at EverBank Stadium.

News of its temporary closure left locals like Rathle and Jansen shocked.

“I really like it at Daily’s place because I feel like there is no, like, bad seats there, so it’s really sad that it’s shutting down for two years,” said Jansen

Bold Events, which plans the events at Daily’s Place, sent a statement to Action News Jax confirming the venue’s temporary closure.

Here is the full statement from officials on what is being billed as an “intermission” for Daily’s Place:

“Daily’s Place will be taking a temporary pause or an “intermission” as construction progresses on the Stadium of the Future project next door. This is a planned and temporary intermission, and we’ll use the downtime to focus on fan experience, digital engagement, and preparing for our next chapter.

“Because construction timelines continue to evolve, we’re not in a position to say when Daily’s Place will be back on line. What we can say is that the venue will return once the surrounding work allows, and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back with an elevated experience.”

Rathle hopes that this intermission doesn’t limit the artist’s ability to come to Jacksonville.

“Even though Jacksonville’s big, I’d say that’s one of the biggest venues that everyone goes to to see shows and concerts. So I definitely wonder what’s going to happen with changes,” said Rathle.

We reached out to ‘Bold Events’ and asked if Daily’s Place’s temporary closure means more events would happen at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and if there is a backup venue for concerts and events during this time.

We are still waiting to hear back.

The last concert at Daily’s Place before it closes temporarily will be the Jonas Brothers on December 30th.

