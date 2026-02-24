Employee with ‘pre-existing medical condition’ falls at Duval County school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 1:30 PM: Action News Jax reached out to JFRD, who said the patient was being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, some time later, DCPS said the employee was stable.

An employee fell at Lake Shore Middle School on Tuesday morning, Duval County Public Schools said.

“We are aware of an employee at the school who experienced a fall, apparently related to a pre-existing medical condition,” DCPS told Action News Jax in a statement.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the school in response to the fall, and the person was taken to the hospital.

