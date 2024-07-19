Person shot during drug deal in neighborhood near Nocatee, 1 arrested, St. Johns deputies say

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A man is in custody after a person was shot in the Walden Chase neighborhood on Wednesday night, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffrey Davis, 21, of Jacksonville, is facing charges of accessory after the fact to aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery, SJSO said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Deputies said the victim “met with multiple occupants in a black Honda Civic at the Walden Chase amenity center to sell marijuana.”

An argument took place “and the victim was shot multiple times,” SJSO said. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center.

SJSO said it is still working to identify the shooter but was able to identify Davis as the driver of the black Honda Civic.

Davis is in the Duval County Jail on no bond and he will be transferred to the St. Johns County Jail, SJSO said.

