SJCFR: Person shot in Ponte Vedra neighborhood near Nocatee, airlifted to hospital

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in a neighborhood near Nocatee on Wed., July 17, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department confirmed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident took place in the Walden Chase neighborhood just before 8 p.m.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was not self-inflicted but they didn’t want to release information on the suspect at this time.

“The shooting, one victim, appears isolated and there’s no threat to the public,” a spokesperson for SJSO said.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.