Pet adoption fees waived in Jacksonville through May 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Friday through May 17. Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are participating in the initiative. All adoption fees at both shelters will be waived during the event, providing an opportunity for pets to find homes.

This year, the Jacksonville community has two participating shelters in the nationwide effort. Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are joining to help pets and families come together.

Community members are encouraged to visit either shelter to meet adoptable pets. The Jacksonville Humane Society is located at 8464 Beach Boulevard. Animal Care and Protective Services is located at 2020 Forest Street.

Prospective adopters can browse available pets online here:

CLICK for Jacksonville Humane Society

CLICK for Animal Care and Protective Services

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