Peterbrooke Chocolatier celebrates 10th annunal Gelato July with free scoops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Peterbrooke Chocolatier, a fixture in the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida community for over 40 years, is again celebrating its annual Gelato July event. To honor National Ice Cream Month, Peterbrooke will be giving away free scoops of gelato every Wednesday in July to all guests who visit any of its locations.

Francie Bey, Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s director of marketing, stated, “Gelato July has become a tradition at Peterbrooke and something our shops and our guests look forward to every year. Summer in and around Jacksonville and Northeast Florida wouldn’t be the same without it. Giving away a free sample scoop of gelato every Wednesday in July is just a small way for us to say thank you to our thousands of guests, families, and friends that have made Peterbrooke a part of their lives for almost half a century.”

Peterbrooke estimates that it will give away more than 15,000 free scoops of gelato during this year’s celebration. Since the inception of Gelato July ten years ago, the chocolatier has given away nearly 107,000 free scoops of its premium, handcrafted Italian-styled gelato.

Peterbrooke shops across Northeast Florida offer between six and twelve flavors of authentic gelato, including strawberry, chocolate chunk, banana, caramel praline, Tahitian vanilla, chocolate decadence, and mango. The gelato is also available in medium and large portions, served in waffle cones, cups, and milkshakes, with a variety of toppings.

“Just like with our chocolate, we’re pretty fanatical about hand-making our authentic Peterbrooke gelato,” adds Bey. “Our shops feature dedicated gelato cases that showcase our rotating flavors, which can compete with anything you’d find in Naples, Florence, or even Rome. It really tastes amazing and we’re so happy to share it with everyone during Gelato July!”

For more than four decades, Peterbrooke has been renowned for its handmade chocolates rooted in European tradition with a touch of Americana. The chocolatier is famous for its signature chocolate-covered popcorn, cookies, pretzels, marshmallows, potato chips, and strawberries, all hand-dipped daily in Peterbrooke’s proprietary blend of milk, dark, and white chocolate. The shops also feature decadent truffles, handmade caramels, and authentic Italian gelato.

Peterbrooke also offers team-building classes, summer day camps for kids, private parties, catering, seasonal gift baskets, and custom corporate gifts, supporting a strong neighborhood feel.

