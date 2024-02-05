Local

Photos, video capture tornado on Sunday in Jacksonville

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Likely tornado near Cecil Field in Jacksonville @ChrisFLTornado captured this likely tornado on February 4, 2024. (@ChrisFLTornado /@ChrisFLTornado)

Jacksonville, Fl — The National Weather Service is sending out a survey team this morning to confirm the extent of tornado damage in southwest Duval County.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says bands of thunderstorms produced heavy rain, hail, and isolated funnel clouds.

“On the westside as this storm was developing its tornado over southwestern and western portions of Duval County and in some spots did do some damage.”, Buresh said.

More than 40 homes near Cecil Airport were impacted by a likely tornado, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

“There is some moderate damage in there.”, said Chief Keith Powers.

“There are a lot of trees down, lot of roof damage, some damage to the structures.”, Powers said.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Monday will be drier with an isolated light shower possible. Quiet weather returns over land Tuesday with gusty onshore winds keeping surf and rip currents high.

Winds will be out of the northeast tomorrow at 20-25 mph, gusts up to 30-40 mph along the coast.

First Alert Forecast: Sunday, February 4 - Late Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

