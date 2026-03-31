Pick an egg, pick your pet: Jacksonville Humane Society hosts Easter adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is putting a twist on pet adoption this Easter by letting adopters pick their own adoption fee.

As part of the “Pick an Egg” event, anyone looking to adopt a pet can choose a colored egg filled with a surprise fee.

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Some eggs hold special discounts, making it easier to bring home a new pet for the holiday weekend.

Lawrence Nicolas, CEO of JHS, said the event is a fun way to help more animals find families this spring.

“We’re hoping the excitement of the holiday and the surprise adoption fees will inspire even more families to consider adoption,” Nicolas said.

To see available pets or learn more about the event, people can visit JaxHumane.org.

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