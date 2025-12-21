Pilot survives after crashing, sinking plane in Alachua County lake

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — A 69-year-old man from Ocala, Fla., survived a crash involving an amphibious aircraft Saturday as it descended into Redwater Lake, resulting in no injuries to him or others.

The incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. at Redwater Lake, 115 Barkley Lane, Hawthorne. The aircraft, designated A01, aimed to land on the lake when it made a hard landing, causing it to skip and subsequently sink, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The pilot was the only person on board, the news release states.

