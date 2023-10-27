Plan for overnight closures and detours on Jacksonville highways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Overnight highway closures and detours at the I-95/I-295 north interchange should be expected this Sunday into next week. The Florida Department of Transportation has announced several traffic alerts for this area.

Overnight Detours on I-95/I-295 North Interchange Start Sunday

I-295 Eastbound from Lem Turner Road to I-95:

Lanes of I-295 eastbound from Lem Turner Road to I-95 will be detoured Sun., Oct. 29 through Thur., Nov. 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews install sign structures. Drivers between Duval Road and I-95 will detour via Airport Road and I-95 southbound to rejoin I-295 eastbound. Drivers between Lem Turner Road and Duval Road will detour via Lem Turner Road, Dunn Avenue and Duval Road to rejoin I-295 eastbound.

I-95 Northbound Ramp to Airport Road:

The exit ramp from I-95 northbound to Airport Road will be detoured Sun., Oct. 29 through Tues., Oct. 31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews install solar panels. Drivers will detour via I-95 northbound, Pecan Park Road and I-95 southbound to rejoin Airport Road.

I-95 Southbound Ramp to I-295 Westbound:

The exit ramp from I-95 southbound to I-295 westbound will be detoured Mon., Oct. 30 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews complete realignment work. Drivers will detour via I-95 southbound, I-295 eastbound and U.S. 17 to rejoin I-295 westbound.

I-295 Westbound Ramp to I-95 Northbound:

The exit ramp from I-295 westbound to I-95 northbound will be detoured Sunday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for desilting operations. Drivers will detour to U.S. 17 and Airport Road to rejoin I-95 northbound.

I-295 Eastbound Ramp to I-95 Northbound:

The exit ramp from I-295 eastbound to I-95 northbound will be detoured Sun., Oct. 29 through Thur., Nov. 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for desilting operations. Drivers will detour via I-295 eastbound, U.S. 17, and Airport Road to rejoin I-95 northbound.

Remember to slow down, follow signs displaying detour information, and watch for FDOT workers.

