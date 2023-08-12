Planning to get married that day, second woman identified in San Marco double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second victim of the San Marco shooting from Wednesday has been identified. Action News Jax has learned this is 53-year-old Tara Baker.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Baker’s fiancée, Maurice Fisher, says police told him she was murdered. He says he was just on the other side of these tracks waiting for her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Fisher adds saying they were supposed to meet up that morning and get married later that day.

“I’m very sad. We were planning on to making this an official thing,” Fisher said.

Fisher and Baker have been together for more than 20 years. And Wednesday was the day they were set to tie the knot. Baker even made a post about it on Facebook.

It reads in part, “Oh and by the way just thought you gals should know that Aug. 9 2023, we putting rings on these fingers. Love you Maurice Fisher always Tara Baker.”

Related Story: ‘Who would want to do this?:’ Beloved bartender one of two women killed in San Marco shooting

Unfortunately, Fisher says Baker was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Random,” Fisher said. “She had nothing to do with what was going on.”

Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, two women were shot and killed near Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. Police say they found one woman dead in the driver’s seat of an SUV, and the other on the sidewalk.

The driver was identified by a co-worker as 28-year-old Paige Pringle. And Baker was on the sidewalk.

“It’s crazy this happened,” Fisher said. “I’m trying to get a good grip on it, but it’s hard. Because I was just getting ready to meet her.”

Fisher says they were supposed to meet at a gas station on Atlantic Avenue.

Early Wednesday morning, surveillance video captures the moment tara baker is on her bike heading that way.

But she never made it … while waiting for a train to pass, her life was suddenly taken.

Now, a memorial has been made where the shooting happened. Maurice Fisher wants her to always be remembered.

Original Story: JSO: 2 women dead after shooting, crash into moving train in San Marco

“She was a great woman; very positive and uplifting,” Fisher said.

He says Baker leaves behind three children.

No funeral arrangements have been set for Baker or Paige Pringle.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No arrests have been made in this shooting. JSO is asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward and call JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.