Plans to build slaughterhouse on the Southside are off the table after pushback from neighbors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in one Southside community said their battle against a proposed slaughterhouse finally paid off.

“I felt like I was the one that needed to speak out first, and I did,” said neighbor Kim Robinson. “And luckily it worked.”

The owners of Apna Bazar decided to withdraw their request for an animal processing facility on Beach Boulevard because so many neighbors opposed the plan.

“We are all very happy about it,” said Robinson. “Could not be happier.”

The supermarket’s owners wanted to add this facility to meet what they said is a growing need for fresh, affordable halal meat.

The project was going to be designed so that neighbors in the area would not be able to hear, see, or smell any of the processing going on inside.

But for months, neighbors protested and complained to city leaders. They said it didn’t belong in an area so close to homes, shops, and a school.

Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico said his office received hundreds of complaints.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We got letters from State Representatives,” said Carrico. “I got calls from Senators. I got a lot of people reaching out in the community that were very, very concerned.”

He said he reached out to the owners directly.

“I worked hard to speak to the owners and speak to their representation in conveying that message to them,” said Carrico. “It was loud and clear. ”

The owners of Apna said they will continue searching for a location that works for everyone.

Action News Jax spoke with their attorney on Thursday. She told us they are looking for farm space, but no specific location has been selected at this time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.