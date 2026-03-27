PLAY BALL ⚾ | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day is here

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the 2025 Triple-A National Champions, open their new season Friday. The 2026 opening day festivities at VyStar Ballpark begin at 4 p.m. with a street carnival including a climbing wall, interactive vendors, and street games.

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There will be a pregame ceremony to honor the Shrimps’ national championship and the first 2,000 fans will receive a schedule magnet. The team is hosting the Rochester Red Wings with game time starting at 7:05 p.m.

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Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the team encourages fans to wear red in support of the military for Red Shirt Friday.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a hot Friday near 90 degrees with temps cooling down some during game time.

First Alert Weather: Very warm Friday before a windy and much cooler weekend

Jumbo Shrimp opening weekend continues with gates opening at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Jumbo Shrimp Forecast

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