THE PLAYERS announce military discounts and offerings for 2026

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship will provide complimentary and discounted tickets for service members, veterans and their families during the 2026 tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The program includes an expanded allotment of complimentary tickets for Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, March 10.

Participants must secure all digital tickets in advance through an online verification system.

Parking is not included and requires a separate purchase.

Military Appreciation Day will feature a concert by hip hop icon Ludacris at 4:30 p.m. at the Island Green 17th hole. Admission to the performance is included with any Tuesday ticket.

Active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members who verify their status through the military identification system can access complimentary tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday. These service members are also eligible for one complimentary ticket for a competition day between Thursday and Sunday.

Veterans are eligible for discounted tickets for the same periods during the tournament week. Each military or veteran ticket includes a $20 digital voucher for on-site food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Throughout the week, service members with valid identification can access the Patriots’ Outpost, a lounge located near the No. 16 tee. For the 2026 tournament, the venue will include a dedicated food-and-beverage redemption point where guests can use their digital vouchers.

On March 10, active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members will also be eligible for a 20% discount at the PGA TOUR Fan Shop. To receive the discount, customers must present a valid military identification card at the time of purchase.

Service members and veterans can secure their tickets and digital vouchers through the tournament website.

