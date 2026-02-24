The Players Championship launches Chip in for Charity program to support homeless pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Players Championship is offering fans a way to support homeless pets through its Chip in for Charity Program. Tickets purchased by Friday, Feb. 27, using a specific promotion code will generate a donation for JHS.

The Chip in for Charity initiative allows local organizations to benefit from tournament ticket sales to create a “lifesaving impact” for animals.

Purchasers must use the code 325ICJ during the checkout process to ensure the donation is correctly allocated.

For every ticket sold with the designated code, JHS receives a $40 contribution. The program is designed to provide financial support for animals in need while offering fans access to the golf tournament.

Tickets for the event and the charity program are available here.

