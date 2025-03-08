THE PLAYERS to offer sneak preview of tournament with ‘Opening Weekend’ experience

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ahead of the official start of THE PLAYERS Championship tournament, THE PLAYERS is inviting the community to TPC Sawgrass for an “Opening Weekend” experience.

TPC fans will be able to get first access to all merchandise with a new look, with new designs, custom-made furniture, and a live DJ. Brands featured at the Fan Shop include LaFarve, Sugarloaf Social, Good Good Golf, Ellsworth and Ivey, Blue 84, Rhoback and more.

In addition to the Fan Shop, attendees can also attempt the 17th Hole Challenge, a replica of the par-3 Island Green.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will also be in attendance, with the “Prowler” interactive vehicle with a meet and greet with The ROAR of the Jaguars and Jaxson de Ville.

The opening weekend experience will go from Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

