Plenty of veteran drivers yet to win the Daytona 500 will have their chance Sunday

DAYTONA, Fla. — Speedweek has arrived in Daytona as the stars of NASCAR jump start their season with the biggest race of the year. Sunday’s Daytona 500 has plenty of storylines to follow including a star-studded group of drivers yet to win the Great American Race. Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch lead the pack when it comes to veteran series champions who haven’t won the 500.

Also in that group is defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney who won his first career title in 2023. He has finished 2nd twice in the Daytona 500 and has the best average finish of all the entrants in this year’s race making him an easy favorite to lift the Harley J. Earl trophy on Sunday.

Joey Lagano Nascar champion Joey Lagano. (WJAX)

On-track activity begins on Wednesday night with single car qualifying to set the front row followed by Thursday night Duels to determine the rest of the starting order.

