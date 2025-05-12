PokerAtlas Tour returning to St. Augustine in June

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Grab your shades and put on your poker face as the PokerAtlas Tour will be coming to the Bestbet St. Augustine from June 5-15. The event will feature six trophy events along with the title event and $300,000 in guaranteed prize pools.

“We are thrilled to have the PokerAtlas Tour return to our Bestbet St. Augustine location,” says Deborah Giardina, the Vice President of Poker Operations for Bestbet. “This event is an incredible opportunity for us to bring players from across the country to our newest Bestbet location and showcase the best of what our community has to offer. St. Augustine is a vibrant city with rich history, beautiful beaches, and a lively atmosphere, making it the perfect backdrop for this exciting poker tour.”

Tour events start on June 5 with a $300 No Limit Texas Hold’em with a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool. Players can enter the event through five $80 Satellites taking place June 2-6. The tour will also have a $50 Progressive Knockout, Double Board, Bomb Pot, and Super Stack poker tournaments before ending with a $600 No Limit Hold’em title event with a $200,000 guarantee.

You can find a full breakdown of the tournament, by visiting the Bestbet website.

