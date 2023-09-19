Large police presence due to investigation in Normandy neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reportedly conducting an investigation in a Normandy neighborhood in the area of 500 block of Roberts St.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn the source of the police activity.

Several patrol cars and a crime scene unit can be spotted at the scene, with crime scene tape blocking the road.

This is an ongoing scene and details will be added to this story when they arrive.

