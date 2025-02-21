Police arrest suspect accused in shooting death of man, injuring pregnant woman on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail charged with murder in the Valentine’s Day killing of a male and injuring a pregnant woman at a Southside motel. Jacksonville police were called to the Hometown Inn & Suites in the 4900 block of Mustang Road just after midnight Thursday and found the man dead and woman injured.

Jacksonville police announced the arrest Friday of Alvin Douglas Gay Jr., 33. The man he’s accused of killing is 25-year-old Francis Bowling Jr. The identity of the 23-year-old woman who was wounded was not released.

“Gay has been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed burglary with assault or battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence,” Jacksonville police stated Friday morning in a Facebook post.

A motive in the shootings was not released.

Alvin Gay Jr. Alvin Gay Jr. is accused of shooting man to death and injuring a pregnant woman at Hometown Inn & Suites in the 4900 block of Mustang Road on Valentine's Day. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

