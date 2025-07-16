Duo arrested for string of the phone thefts at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two people accused of stealing phones at Jacksonville Beach have been arrested.

Police say Kennedy J. Bing and Elijah S. Millkin were targeting beachgoers on the north end and selling the stolen phones at Eco ATM kiosks in Walmart stores.

Officers linked them to several thefts over the past few months and got help from Eco ATM and the State Attorney’s Office to secure arrest warrants.

On July 12, after two more phones were stolen, officers tracked the suspects to a Walmart on 103rd Street using security footage and phone tracking.

JSO responded and arrested both suspects within 30 minutes of posting a “Be on the lookout” alert.

Action News Jax heard from parents at Jacksonville Beach.

Rebecca and Cory Kelly told us their children always have their cell phones when they go to the beach.

“We haven’t had any issues, but I wish somebody would take their phone,” Rebecca told us.

Cory chimed in.

“Well, I say people should work more and start doing for their selves instead of taking other people’s stuff. You’re going to lose it just as fast as you get it,” the husband added.

Police say the suspects confessed and now face multiple charges, including grand theft.

