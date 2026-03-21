Police seek help finding missing Glynn County teen

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Glynn County are searching for 18-year-old Peyton Dalton, who was last seen by his parents around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The family says he hasn’t come home, and they’re hoping the community can help bring him back safely.

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Peyton is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He has high-functioning autism and may have trouble with communication or social situations, according to his family.

Officers are asking anyone who sees Peyton or knows where he might be to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645.

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