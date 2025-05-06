Police, FWC tracking black bear spotted in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. —

UPDATE: St. Augustine police posted a photo of the bear on it’s Facebook page with the following message:

🚨Bear sighting Downtown/Lincolnville🚨

Law Enforcement is currently on scene with the bear in a secluded area in south Lincolnville.

Please use caution if you encounter this Bear!!

“it’s important to keep a respectful distance and never run. Black bears prefer to avoid people and will usually move on quickly”

There’s a large police presence in downtown St. Augustine on Tuesday morning. St. Augustine police told Action News Jax they’re monitoring a black bear that was spotted downtown.

Police said just after 7 a.m. that the bear has moved into the Lincolnville area and Florida Fish & Wildlife on enroute to tranquilize and move the animal.

