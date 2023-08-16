JSO increases reward in search for suspects in last week’s San Marco double murder case

SAN MARCO, Fla. — The search for suspects in last week’s tragic double murder in San Marco continues, as authorities ramp up efforts to bring justice to the victims’ families. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced on Tuesday a substantial increase in the reward for information leading to an arrest, announcing it went from $3,000 to $13,000.

The community is still reeling from these murders, and now they just want answers.

AJ Jordan, the outreach coordinator of MAD DADS Jacksonville was shocked to learn about this tragedy, saying, “You don’t hear about crime in San Marco too much. So that was surprising. But we have to remember crime can happen anywhere.”

The victims, 28-year-old Paige Pringle and 53-year-old Tara Baker, tragically lost their lives on August 9th. As investigators continue their efforts, JSO reported the Fraternal Order of Police has contributed $10,000 to the reward making it a total of $13,000, for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Jordan urges the community to come forward and say something, saying, “We got a monster out there who came up and shot two people, two innocent people. We need the community to come forward and get this person or persons off our street. Because somebody knows something. So, Jacksonville, speak up. Let’s help these families once again.”

Investigators say the shooting occurred just around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday near Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. Pringle was inside her SUV, had stopped for a passing train, and at some point, someone approached her and shot her multiple times.

It’s clear the impact Pringle left on her community as a memorial has grown at Dos Gatos where Pringle worked.

Walter Kirk, a frequent customer at Dos Gatos, recalled fond memories of Pringle, stating, “She quickly became one of my favorite people in the world. Because a combination of just how sweet and gentle and personable and competent she was.”

Tara Baker, the second victim of the shooting, was waiting on the sidewalk for the train to pass.

Her fiancé, Maurice Fisher, who spoke to Action News Jax last week, revealed that the couple had plans to get married on the same day. Fisher said, “I’m very sad. We were planning to make this an official thing.”

As the investigation unfolds, JSO has yet to determine a motive or any connection between the victims. A spokesperson for Crimestoppers noted that only one tip has been received so far, emphasizing the importance of additional information from the community.

JSO encourages anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, submit tips online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

