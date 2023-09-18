Man shot in back inside car in Hyde Park area after group approached

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot while inside a vehicle when a group of unidentified individuals approached their car in the Hyde Park area.

According to JSO, at around 7:00 p.m., Officers received a call of a reported shooting at the 1400 block of Manatak Ave.

When arriving, Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the back.

JSO reported that the victim was sitting inside their vehicle in a parking lot when several unknown adult suspects approached the victim’s vehicle in a parking lot.

At least one of the suspects allegedly opened fire, striking the victim one time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is asking that that anyone with information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

