JSO: Man fatally shot in possible drive-by shooting on Golfaire Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man dead after being shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Golfaire Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, officers responded to a reported homicide at around 12:15 p.m., located at the 1400 block of Golfaire Boulevard. The incident was initially brought to their attention by both the activation of a ShotSpotter system and multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified male aged between 20 and 30 years. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO officers promptly initiated a thorough canvassing of the vicinity, seeking potential witnesses and surveillance footage to aid in their investigation.

Eyewitness accounts have provided some leads, as several individuals reported seeing a white or light-colored sedan hastily leaving the area shortly after the sound of gunshots echoed through the neighborhood. Notably, none of the 911 calls captured any visual information about the incident itself, only capturing the sounds of gunfire.

The ShotSpotter system, designed to detect and pinpoint gunfire, recorded three rounds being discharged. This information, coupled with the absence of any specific details regarding the suspect, has led investigators to consider the possibility of a drive-by shooting.

During the preliminary examination of the crime scene, several bullet casings were found, serving as crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.