Police: Lake City bicyclist kidnaps driver at knife-point after being struck by her car

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man remained in Columbia County jail Tuesday morning on no bond after police said he kidnapped a woman who struck him with her car.

Danny Phelps, 67, is charged with kidnap/false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness, a Lake City police news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim told investigators she was driving south on NW Ridgewood Avenue, at the intersection of West US Hwy 90 at about 12:55 p.m. Thursday when she noticed a bicyclist in the crosswalk. She told police the bicyclist motioned for her to cross, but suddenly moved in front of her vehicle as she proceeded and he was struck, the news release states.

“The driver exited the vehicle to check on the cyclist and attempted to report the incident to law enforcement using her cellphone,” the news release states. “As she approached the cyclist, he slapped the phone from her hand and threatened violence if law enforcement was contacted.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The bicyclist, who police identified as Phelps, ordered the driver to return to her car while he placed his bicycle in the backseat, the news release states. Phelps got into the car, pulled out a knife, and ordered the victim to take him to a “specific location,” the news release states. After reaching that location, the cyclist exited the vehicle, and the driver returned to a local pharmacy where she worked, and reported the incident to police.

Phelps was later located, arrested, and taken to jail, the news release states.

Read: FAA investigating after 6-foot ice chunk falls from sky on Palm Coast home ’ ‘Out of nowhere’

Read: Waffle House adds 50 cent egg surcharge as prices soar amid bird flu crisis

Read: Read: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed girl in Lake City, FHP says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.