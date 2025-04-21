Police: Lake City man facing resisting charge after interfering with media covering officer shot

While Lake City police worked to find out who shot one of their officers Sunday at an Easter event, a man was arrested near the location for an unrelated crime.

Adam Dicks, 44, is charged with resisting arrest after police said he was interfering with media covering the shooting, a Lake City police news release states.

“Several news crews were stationed in the area, lawfully filming from outside the perimeter of the active crime scene,” the news release states. “While members of a camera crew were in the process of packing their equipment, a male subject crossed the street and aggressively approached the media personnel, yelling profanities and demanding the tapes and recordings.”

An officer who observed Dicks interfering with media members approached the suspect commanding him to leave the scene, the news release states. Dicks refused, continued being aggressive, and was arrested.

As the officer attempted to detain Dicks, he pulled away and was put in custody after a brief struggle, the news release states.

