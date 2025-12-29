Police: Man facing charges after robbing Lake City meat market in the nude

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after police said he robbed a store Dec. 23 in the 800 block of NW Main Boulevard. Kobe Latrey Watkins, 25, is facing charges of robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

Police were called to BJ’s Meat Market, 837 NW Main Blvd. at about 8:50 p.m. in response to a robbery. Employees told the responding officers the suspect was nude except for a covering over his face, a Lake City police news release states.

“A description of the suspect and direction of travel were disseminated to responding units, and officers established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect,” the news release states.

Police said Watkins was quickly located and detained. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and booked into the Columbia County jail, the news release states.

