Police: Man in garage holding rifle shot by Jacksonville officers at Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an incident that occurred at an Arlington home Monday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Creeks Ridge Road in Jacksonville’s Atlantic Boulevard Estates neighborhood.

Officers were called there after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they came in contact with a man in a garage holding a rifle, police said. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon and exit the garage. The man complied with the officers’ demands and was taken into custody, police said.

While they were taking him into custody, the man’s father appeared in the garage with a rifle, police said. Three officers opened fire on the father, identified as 68-year-old Offero Manalon, striking him.

Manalon went back into the home and SWAT was called to the scene, Police said. After about a 3-hour standoff, officers deployed gas into the home. Manalon, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, then exited the home through a back door on a rear porch, police said.

He was taken into custody and to the hospital where he was treated for his wounds. Manalon’s medical condition was not given at the news conference.

